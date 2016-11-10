Phi Beta Sigma will host annual scholarship ball on Nov. 17





Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, incorporated will be hosting their annual White Carnation Scholarship Ball on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Michigan rooms A and B. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased from any member of the fraternity for $10 each or $15 for a couple. Those interested in attending may also email [email protected] in order to arrange the ticket purchase.

The ball is hosted each year in order to award two students a $250 scholarship each, resulting in $500 in total being awarded. These scholarships are given to students in need of financial assistance with their academic endeavors.

The scholarship money may be used for anything school related.

Requirements to apply for the scholarship included a letter of recommendation from a professor, an official transcript, and a GPA of a 2.5 or higher.

The two candidates’ best meeting the above requirements with an essay illustrating their relation and commitment to either brotherhood/sisterhood, scholarship, or service are awarded a scholarship at the event.

Applications for the scholarship are no longer being accepted, but students who did not apply may still attend the ball.

Jacob DePottey, a freshman majoring in physics, is looking forward to the event.

“I think it will be a really fun night out with my girlfriend,” said DePottey. “Not to mention, this event supports a great cause – helping others receive the financial assistance they may need in order to attend the university and reach their future academic goals.”

The dress code for attendees is semi-formal, so dresses, skirts, dress pants, khakis, and other dressy clothing options are urged to be worn.

The night will consist of food, dancing, the fraternity’s chapter awards, a key note speaker, and the presentation of both scholarships.

“It seems like it is going to be an affordable event where students can enjoy themselves, and learn more about the scholarships offered by the fraternity in case they want to apply in the future,” said DePottey.