IFC rush week kicks off on campus

Filed under Campus Life, Events

UM-Flint’s Interfraternity Council kicked off their rush week on Monday, Jan. 9 and it will last until Friday, Jan. 20.

“Rush is the formal recruitment period for brothers of the fraternity to meet new men who are interested in Greek life as a whole,” said Bryan Fauble, senior computer science major and member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity at UM-Flint.

During this time period, fraternities on campus invite male students to find out what Greek life is all about and to get more information on the individual fraternities on campus.

Each fraternity is hosting different events in hopes of gaining new members and to get people talking about all the positive things that Greek life entails.

“What we are looking forward to is to getting to know the guys, what they’re all about, what their interests are, and how we can relate to them,” said senior business major and member of Kappa Sigma, John Yeglinski.

Kappa Sigma will be holding events like dodgeball games, volleyball, and even a videogame night.

The men of Alpha Sigma Phi will also be holding fun events, excited to grow their chapter with new members.

“Becoming a brother resembles life-long connections and friendships, not just with the guys from the chapter, but nationally,” said Nolan Stice, a national representative of the fraternity. “We have very prominent alumni that are amazing people and like to give back and help out undergraduate brothers.”

Theta Chi, like Kappa Sigma, will also be hosting dodgeball games as well as volleyball games. The fraternity members also have a cookout planned for those who are interested in rush week.

According to Killian Latham, Theta Chis’s risk management and alumni relations chair, as well as IFC’s vice president of recruitment and retention, the men of his fraternity are looking forward to opening their doors to new recruits, ready to grow their chapter even more.

“We really look forward to recruiting people that are goal orientated, making efforts in their academics, open-minded, hard workers, and just quality guys overall who want to pursue a fraternity and become better gentleman for whatever careers they want for themselves in the future,” said Latham.

All men are encouraged to check out all of the fraternities, finding the right choice for them along the way.