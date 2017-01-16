Trolley explores the downtown area





Filed under Local News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Downtown Flint trolley officially launched, offering free rides and fun to the community it explores. On this trolley ride, which is handicap-accessible and environmentally friendly, passengers are treated to a true downtown experience.

Fitting 27 passengers, guests will explore many of downtown’s attractions and hidden gems, like the Flint Farmer’s Market, Flint City Hall, UM-Flint, Kettering University, the Flint Cultural Center, and some of the city’s best bars and restaurants.

The trolley was purchased with help from Diplomat Pharmacy Inc., but is in the possession and operation of the Flint Downtown Development Authority, assisted by Mass Transportation Authority, UM-Flint, and Kettering University.

Throughout downtown, there will be numerous pick-up and drop-off locations for everyone to stop at in order to get on the trolley. That way, all community members and people just wanting to explore Flint will easily be able to locate places to hop on the trolley.

Currently, the trolley is scheduled to run three days a week. On Thursdays and Fridays, from 4 p.m. until midnight, and from 11 a.m. until midnight every Saturday. This is applicable to change, as well as the Trolley’s exact route.

Depending on how popularized the trolley becomes in downtown, there may be a few more added in order to accommodate the community in the future. Many UM-Flint students, like Kayla Irwin, a sophomore communication major, are excited about this new addition to downtown.

“I have always wanted to explore the downtown area, but I have had no clue where to start,” said Irwin. “I think this trolley will be a great experience for students, since it will allow everyone to get more involved in community activities and make the area more fun. Not to mention, it will have a lot of great stops that everyone can enjoy, especially people like me, who never know where to go around downtown.”