Upcoming Event: The Vagina Monologues

Filed under Campus Life, Events

On Thursday, Feb. 2, The Vagina Monologues will be performed in the KIVA at 6 p.m. Although admission is free, donations will be accepted. All proceeds will go toward V-Day and the YWCA of Genesee county.

This play explores the uncomfortable attitudes and actions that swirl around the word “vagina” and the body part itself. It aims to break down all barriers and help end violence toward women, hoping to remove any shame from being open about all aspects of the vagina.

Performed as a series of monologues read by different women, the play hosts a wide variety of topics ranging from sex and orgasms, to rape and female genital mutilation.

The monologues will be voiced not only by students, but also UM-Flint faculty and some local community members. The original play was written by Eve Ensler, the founder of V-Day, which is an activist movement around that globe that aims to halt violence against women of all ages.

This event is being co-sponsored by the Women’s Educational Center and the Ellen Bommarito LGBTQ Center.

Many students, including freshman elementary education major CJ Forsberg, believe that this event is very important for students to attend.

“It is important because people say “penis” along with other synonyms, but when someone says “vagina” it is offensive and often not said anywhere,” said Forsberg. “I think either both of them should be said or neither. It is not an offensive word, it is a body part, and the word should be treated as such.”