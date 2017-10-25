Phi Beta Sigma Romances Students at Seventh Annual Date Auction

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Phi Beta Sigma, along with Afrobella Natural Hair Organization, hosted the fraternity’s seventh annual charity date auction. The auction was held at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the University Center in Clint’s Café.

Each year, the auction brings plenty of excitement to campus as students take a chance by bidding on their peers in hopes of winning a date with one, or even more, of them–all for a good cause. Proceeds are donated to March of Dimes.

March of Dimes is a non-profit organization that helps support the health of mothers and their babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth, and infant mortality. The organization helps support families by finding research that explores causes and cures for issues such as these.

The non-profit has been chosen by Phi Beta Sigma as the recipient of their annual fundraiser due to their ongoing partnership. At the auction, bidders assembled to snag a date simply by raising a hand and calling their price.

Adding to the fun of the event, students donating a date were introduced to the crowd with music that fit their personalities, while bidders learned more about them, including their major(s), and interests.

“Last year we raised $300 for March of Dimes and this year we are looking to raise at least $500,” said Jaylen McKinney, president of the fraternity’s chapter at UM-Flint, before the event.

Exceeding their goal, the fraternity was able to raise over $500 at the auction.

Date offers varied from dinner and a movie to zip lining at an adventure park. One lucky winner even received a date with two friends who were auctioned for the price of one. Overall, the event turned out to be enjoyable for students and many bidders walked away with the date of the their dreams–or at least a new friend.