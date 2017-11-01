Intersection Dialogues Bring Clarity, Discussion to Oppressed Groups

UM-Flint’s environment is full of diverse, scholastic, and positive attitudes, but some of the faces you see on a daily basis have stories of pain and anxiety. That’s where the intersection dialogues come in–the dialogues are held to bring students together in a safe space.

The dialogues focus on four main topics: people of color and the LGBTQ community, women of color, the LGBTQ community and Christianity, as well as men of color. The conversations can bring clarity and even closure regarding certain issues, giving cohesiveness to those that feel divided, judged, or oppressed.

The dialogues are happening at these times, dates, and places below:

People of color and the LGBTQ community: Tuesday, Oct. 24, Nov. 7, Nov. 21, Dec. 5, and Dec. 19 in the Intercultural Center (ICC) located on the first floor of the University Center. In this discussion, those who attend this will have the opportunity to talk about the struggles minorities face and also the adversity they pose towards each other.

Women of color: Thursday, Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23, Dec. 7, and Dec. 21 in the ICC located on the first floor of the University Center. During these discussions, women of color will talk about how they feel in society, how they feel in the country as a whole, and what they have endured along their own personal journeys.

LGBTQ and Christianity: Monday, Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, Dec. 4, Dec. 18 in the Ellen Bommarito LGBTQ Center located on the second floor of the University Center. Both people of Christianity and those who are a part of the LGBTQ community are encouraged to talk about the tension between the two. The conversations will also consist of personal stories and how the two groups can successfully and peacefully coexist.

Men of color: Wednesday, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6, and Dec. 20 in the ICC located on the first floor of the University Center. Discussions will focus on the struggles that are faced by men of color in the country and how the images of them need to change.

All meetings are from 4:30 until 6 p.m. Focusing on oppressed groups in the United States and controversial topics, the dialogues aim to get students affected talking about and expressing their own experiences and opinions on current events.