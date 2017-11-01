UM-Flint Offers Opportunity to Study in Japan

UM-Flint’s Education Abroad Office is offering a study overseas program called, “Japan: The Business of the Arts.” Professors Shelby Newport and Gregory Laurence, who are program co-leaders, will be joining students on a study abroad trip to Japan to experience both modern and traditional aspects of the culture and business world firsthand.

The program is open to all majors, undergraduate, and graduate students. While there, they will be attending various companies and listening to guest lectures from business professionals, artists, and professors. Field trips include theaters, the national sumo wrestling arena, Kinkakuji Temple, Meiji-Jingu Shrine, fish markets, the Meiji-Jingu Shrine, the Edo-Tokyo Museum, the Korakuen/Kenrokuen Gardens, and Harajuku.

Students will earn three credits in INT 394 – JPT 336115/594 – JPT33616, “Study Abroad: Japan,” during the spring semester in which the trip takes place.

“Professor Newport and I are very excited about this program as it represents a new direction in faculty-led study abroad programs at UM-Flint,” said Dr. Gregory Laurence, Associate Professor of Management and Chair of the Department of Management and Marketing.

“This is, to our knowledge, the first program that is being co-led by faculty from different academic units within the university (School of Management and College of Arts and Sciences) and that includes an explicitly inter-disciplinary curriculum.”

The dates of the trip are May 17-28 of next year. The cost to go is $3757.42, which includes airfare, housing, health insurance, activities, transportation, and some meals. Scholarships from the International and Global Studies program are available, totaling at $1000 each. They are guaranteed to eligible students.

“Business and the Arts are intertwined in so many ways,” said Laurence. “Some large-scale (consider the movie, music, and theater industries) and some not so (art galleries, jazz clubs, etc.) and we aim to explore this interaction from both the artistic and the organizational perspectives while in Japan.”

The trip aims to give students a “new perspective” on business, focusing on the necessity of aesthetics and design thinking, as well as providing art students a path to discover concerns regarding arts-based organizations, customer bases, and more, according to Laurence.

The application’s deadline is Monday, Dec. 20. There is a $100 fee to apply. Second-year MBA NetPlus! student, Elizabeth Jahn, is an applicant.

“A study abroad opportunity provides an invaluable cross-cultural immersion that is difficult to replicate outside of an academic setting,” said Jahn. “Easily the highlight of my undergraduate education at the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor was my opportunity to study abroad at Oxford University.”

Interested? If so, contact the UM-Flint Education Abroad Office at 219 University Center, or call 810-762-0867 for further information. Interested parties may also contact goabroad.umflint.edu and [email protected].