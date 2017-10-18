UM-Flint, YWCA Hosts Domestic Violence Awareness Activities

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

This month, the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), in partnership with the Women’s Educational Center (WEC) and the YWCA, is hosting events for Domestic Violence Awareness month. These events are aimed to help educate students regarding domestic violence, while encouraging support for victims and speaking out and taking action against it.

“Come enjoy a series of events geared towards raising awareness about domestic violence as a serious social problem,” said Diamond Wilder, president of NPHC. “This issue is considered a national health concern with significant negative impacts on individuals and our communities.”

Starting on Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27, a clothesline project is on display on the first floor of the University Center. T-shirts that have been decorated by survivors of domestic violence will be on display in an attempt to raise consciousness regarding this issue, as well as giving a voice to survivors.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, a domestic violence awareness panel was presented on the first floor of the University Center in the Happenings Room from 3-4:30 p.m.

The panel will provided information regarding domestic violence in the Flint community, as well as information on resources and systems that are available to survivors. These include housing, criminal justice and legal system issues, counseling, as well as advocacy and police reporting strategies.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, there was a snack and chat event regarding domestic violence, as well. The event was held on the first floor of the University Center from 12 until 3 p.m.

“Raising awareness about domestic violence is crucial to putting an end to it,” said Molly Barnard, program manager of WEC. “Every person knows someone who has been verbally, emotionally, financially, physically, or sexually abused by a partner…Our events are meant to not only raise awareness about domestic violence, but what life is like for survivors of violence, and to give survivors opportunities to continue their healing process.”