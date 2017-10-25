“As You Like It” Comes to Campus

The UM-Flint Theatre and Dance Department is set to present “As You Like It,” a comedy by William Shakespeare, starting at the end of this month. In the play, Jane Haley, director of the play and associate professor of theatre, describes:

“Rosalind flees to the Forest of Arden to find her father, but must disguise herself as a man. Her disguise is so convincing that it fools her beloved Orlando, who asks this ‘boy’ to help him win the heart of the girl of his dreams–which is, of course, Rosalind herself. A romantic comedy that is fanciful, philosophical, witty, sometimes silly, and full of heart.”

The play will be performed at the UM-Flint Theatre. Showtimes are Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m., as well as Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

Alyssa Banister, a sophomore majoring in theatre performance, plays the character of Rosalind. She is looking forward to the performance.

“It has been a privilege to work on this show,” said Banister. “In my time of working in theatre, this production is refreshing in the sense that it feels like it is has been a true collaborative process. As for the show itself, COME SEE IT! COME SEE IT! COME SEE IT! For those that are intimidated by Shakespeare or simply find the dialogue a drag, you will not be disappointed.”

Not only does the play have comedic value, but there are also a few love stories set to keep audience members entertained. The play’s choreography is also set to the proper time period. Lucas Moquin, a senior at UM-Flint and the choreographer, spent a lot of time researching the geography, regional location, and other factors of that time period.

“It’s really been a joy diving into all that and working with Janet to develop a happy and bouncy dance number to finish the show with. I’m very excited to see the finished product and I will be sad when we have to strike the show. It’s always exciting to move onto the next, though,” said Moquin.

Ticket prices are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors, alumni, veterans, faculty, or staff with identification, and $8 for students from any college or university.

For further information, contact 810-237-7333. Free Parking is located on the corner of Harrison and Kearsley Streets.