The Michigan Times

Filed under Campus Life, Entertainment, Events

Students Treated to Halloween History Event

Patrick Hall, WriterNovember 1, 2017Leave a Comment

Patrick Hall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Celtic origins of Halloween were discussed among students at a lecture held in the French Hall by Dr. John Ellis, a history professor, on Tuesday, October 24th.

When asked about what made him want to hold the lecture, Dr. Ellis said, “I thoroughly enjoy talking about my Celtic roots and people need to know about how most of these traditions started.”

A majority of the things we do on Halloween have changed since the ancient Celts created the Halloween holiday, but a plethora of things still have the same basis. According to Dr. Ellis, the Celts were a tribal people that dealt with livestock, made up legends and myths, and were the first to celebrate Halloween. They looked at the year in two halves: the dark half and the light half. Halloween was a time of feast to celebrate the transition from the light half going into the dark half.

The Celts thought Halloween had massive supernatural power and the line between life and death intermixed for that day. Multiple tribes would get together and play games, eat food, talk politics, and make decisions for the next half of the year. They would have huge bonfires on hilltops for Halloween fun and also to prevent the negative energy and spirits, described Dr. Ellis.

To also prevent spirits and supernatural happenings, the Celts would take many measures for Halloween so none of their people would get possessed or killed. They would go to their intellectuals, poets, healers, wizards and important figures, called Druids, for help.

According to Dr. Ellis, Druids would do sacrifices to the “other world” by throwing certain things, like swords, silver, and clothes in the towns lake. Thus, today we refer to the, “coin in the fountain” commonality. The Druids are also rumored to have sacrificed people and white horses.

Celts were so worried about spirits during this time of year, so they would cover doorways and windows with carved turnips that would be gorged out and filled with burning coals, similar to Jack-o-Lanterns today. According to Dr. Ellis, when Irish immigrants migrated to Ellis Island in the 1800s, they brought their families traditions, and pumpkins were more accessible than turnips, and thus started that holiday trend.

“[I’m] Very glad we transitioned to pumpkins because carving turnips is difficult and I am sure no one wants soot on their face, so I love the modern Halloween activities,” said Dr. Ellis.

The Celts also started the tradition of trick-or-treating, but instead of chocolate candy, soul cakes were given. Soul cakes are scone-like pastries that were made for Halloween. Children would cover their faces with soot and would dress up as different people, just like our costumes today. Everything was legal on Halloween, so people would try to put some tribes’ bonfires out and steal families turnip lanterns as tricks for personal enjoyment, Dr. Ellis explained.

Also, ever wondered where football came from and why fall is football season? It is another Celt tradition.

Every peasant household had a pig. Peasant households would feed the family pig scraps and would make it bountiful, big, and strong by the end of the Celtic first half of the year. But, around the day of Halloween, pig stickers, also known a town’s butcher, would go house to house, killing the family pig and cutting it in sections for preserving meat for the winter. Then, the pig’s bladder would be inflated and the men of two separate towns would throw the inflated bladder in the air. The men would then battle for it until fatigued. The last person with the bladder would keep it until next Halloween with bragging rights, of course, said Dr. Ellis.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus Life

UM-Flint Welcomes Doctorate of Anesthesia Program
UM-Flint Welcomes Doctorate of Anesthesia Program
Pop with a Cop Connects DPS to Students
Pop with a Cop Connects DPS to Students
Dining Downsize Leaves Students Hungry for More
Dining Downsize Leaves Students Hungry for More
Intersection Dialogues Bring Clarity, Discussion to Oppressed Groups
Intersection Dialogues Bring Clarity, Discussion to Oppressed Groups
UM-Flint Offers Opportunity to Study in Japan
UM-Flint Offers Opportunity to Study in Japan

Other stories filed under Entertainment

MusiCollage Leaves Audience Members Impressed
MusiCollage Leaves Audience Members Impressed
“As You Like It” Comes to Campus
“As You Like It” Comes to Campus
Theatre department’s “Next to Normal” cast gives stellar performance

The agonies of mental illness set to a rock beat may sound a bit macabre, but "Next to Normal" is a musical that is anything but condescending or patr...

“Sicario” Brings Strong Performances, Weak Plot
“Sicario” Brings Strong Performances, Weak Plot
“Captive” Fails to Captivate

It’s not every day that  captor and hostage can share a bond, especially if all it takes is reading a book, but that is what the thriller flick “...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Students Treated to Halloween History Event

    Campus Life

    UM-Flint Welcomes Doctorate of Anesthesia Program

  • Students Treated to Halloween History Event

    Events

    Pop with a Cop Connects DPS to Students

  • Students Treated to Halloween History Event

    Showcase

    Dining Downsize Leaves Students Hungry for More

  • Students Treated to Halloween History Event

    Events

    Intersection Dialogues Bring Clarity, Discussion to Oppressed Groups

  • Students Treated to Halloween History Event

    Campus Life

    UM-Flint Offers Opportunity to Study in Japan

  • Students Treated to Halloween History Event

    Events

    Phi Beta Sigma Romances Students at Seventh Annual Date Auction

  • Students Treated to Halloween History Event

    Entertainment

    MusiCollage Leaves Audience Members Impressed

  • Students Treated to Halloween History Event

    Entertainment

    “As You Like It” Comes to Campus

  • Students Treated to Halloween History Event

    Events

    UM-Flint, YWCA Hosts Domestic Violence Awareness Activities

  • Events

    UM-Flint Wind Symphony to perform at Genesys Pace Center

Students Treated to Halloween History Event